Desjardins Weighs in on George Weston Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of George Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $11.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.14. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter.
TSE:WN opened at C$210.23 on Monday. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.32.
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00. Insiders sold 29,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,472 over the last 90 days. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
