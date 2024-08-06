Desjardins Weighs in on George Weston Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WN)

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of George Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $11.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.14. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

TSE:WN opened at C$210.23 on Monday. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00. Insiders sold 29,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,472 over the last 90 days. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

