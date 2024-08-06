Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $12.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 17.0 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 16,335,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

