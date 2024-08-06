DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

