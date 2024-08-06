Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,643. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPS

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.