DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

