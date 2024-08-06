DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of C$55.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of DRT opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

