Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE DFS opened at $123.54 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.