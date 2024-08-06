Diversified Healthcare Trust to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DHC)

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

DHC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 813,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 167,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

