Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Docebo has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.54. Docebo has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

