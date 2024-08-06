DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCGO stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

