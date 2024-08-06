Dominion Lending Centres (DLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.65 million.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

