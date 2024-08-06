Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

