Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

DRVN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.