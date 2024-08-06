Dundee Energy (TSE:DEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Dundee Energy Limited (TSE:DEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.01. Dundee Energy shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Dundee Energy Company Profile

Dundee Energy Limited is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. Its segments include Southern Ontario, Spain and Corporate. It holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in producing oil and natural gas assets in southern Ontario and is the developer of an offshore underground natural gas storage facility in Spain.

