DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DXC Technology Stock Performance
Shares of DXC opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.