DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXC opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

A number of analysts have commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

