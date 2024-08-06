eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

