Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,659. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

In other news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

