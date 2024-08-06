Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,787. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

