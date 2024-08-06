Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,944. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

