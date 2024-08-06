Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.97-$4.22 EPS.
Encompass Health Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.
Encompass Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
