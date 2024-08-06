Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.97-$4.22 EPS.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

