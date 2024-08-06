Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,680,309. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EDR opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

