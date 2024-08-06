Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ET opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

