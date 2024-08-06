EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.31. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

