EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.31. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
