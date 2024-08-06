EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $30.21 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EQT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EQT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EQT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 159,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

