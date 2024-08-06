Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $101.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.83.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

