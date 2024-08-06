Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

NYSE:FND opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,778 shares of company stock worth $4,591,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

