Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $29,776,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.