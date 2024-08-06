Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.