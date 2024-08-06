Etsy, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Etsy stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

