Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $9.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $4.11 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $399.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

