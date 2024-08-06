Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $9.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Eventbrite
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eventbrite Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $4.11 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $399.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.34.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eventbrite
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.