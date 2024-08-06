Evolv Technologies (EVLV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.