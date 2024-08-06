Evolv Technologies (EVLV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Get Our Latest Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.