Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 62,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

