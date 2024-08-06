Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 65,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Exagen has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi acquired 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

