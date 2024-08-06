ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 256,800 shares traded.
ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.
