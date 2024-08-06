eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eXp World in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,326,251.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,940. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.