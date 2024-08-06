Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($44.76).
A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($54.44) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Experian Stock Down 2.8 %
Experian Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 19,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.50) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($906,805.50). 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
