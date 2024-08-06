Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.63. 60,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $140.44 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

