Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 6.3 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,446. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

