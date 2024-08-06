Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,214. The stock has a market cap of $907.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

