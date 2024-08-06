FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

FGI Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

