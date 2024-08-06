Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 600,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,201. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

