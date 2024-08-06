Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 599,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

