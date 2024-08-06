Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.12-10.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.31 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 2,398,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

