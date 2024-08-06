Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.555-2.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.03-5.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 2,398,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

