Financial Comparison: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) versus Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Sonic Automotive 1.21% 27.46% 4.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lazydays and Sonic Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Automotive 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Sonic Automotive has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Lazydays.

This table compares Lazydays and Sonic Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.03 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.25 Sonic Automotive $14.27 billion 0.14 $178.20 million $4.88 11.84

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports Segment sells new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, and personal watercraft and all-terrain vehicles; and offers finance and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.