First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

