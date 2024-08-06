Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FWONA opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

