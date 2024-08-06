Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion and a PE ratio of 55.15. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.
Read Our Latest Report on FWONK
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.