Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion and a PE ratio of 55.15. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

