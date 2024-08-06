Forrester Research, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Forrester Research Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FORR stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $357.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Forrester Research
In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
