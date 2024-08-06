Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.17.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.01 on Monday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.95. The company has a market cap of C$29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Fortis

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

